Berlin (dpa)

Bayern Munich won the German League title for the ninth consecutive time in a new record, taking advantage of Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 victory over Leipzig today in the 32nd stage, before facing Borussia Moenchengladbach later today.

Bayern won the German League title for the thirty-first time, with its first title coming in 1932, and then the other thirty titles came after the inauguration of the Bundesliga championship in the 1963-1964 season.

Bayern won the second consecutive title in the “Bundesliga” under coach Hans Flick, who took charge last season, but will leave his post at the end of the season due to disagreements with sports director Hassan Salih Hamidic, amid speculation about his transfer to coach the German national team.

Bayern, under Flick’s leadership, won the League, Cup and Champions League trilogy last season in a repeat of the team’s achievement in 2013. The team’s achievements in the past decade also included winning the Cup in 2014, 2016 and 2019, as well as several other titles.