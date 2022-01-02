I.n an enigmatic representation of the seven deadly sins by Pieter Bruegel the Elder, Mrs. Avaritia, greed or avarice, sits in the center of the engraving like a Madonna on the throne. Despite the almost bursting money bags next to her, Avaritia counts individual coins in her lap with blissful devotion, while in the background an emaciated naked person is cut in two by huge scissors. Avaritia looks transfigured, like the Blessed Mother on her newborn baby.

In the reinterpretation of the iconographic image there is a parody or the perversion of the idea of ​​redeemer. Mammon and exploitation are worshiped. What is piled up here has been taken away from there. Greed is not venial, but sinful self-deification. The radicalism of this concept of sin may have been lost today, but it is ineffective. It is one of the foundations of our civilized coexistence. Even to those of the “crime scene”. Countless consequences rely on (financial) greed as a crime motive, mostly consider themselves to be a sociological criticism of unleashed capitalism, less often a moral matter, but often build their stories on the motives that provide them with practical, polished contents of the Christian faith. Even in Dortmund, a city that, despite its former Catholic tradition, is not known for excessive piety by many miners.

If you have one, you have one thing above all: panic about loss

At the end of the new Dortmund “Tatort: ​​Greed and Fear”, one of the protagonists, a fallen top manager, a white bundle of cloth with bills pressed against him like a living newborn, flees across the field as a hooked rabbit, who panics the hedgehog inspectors “mine, mine ”calls out. Bank board member Mehring (André Jung) will want Commissioner Faber (Jörg Hartmann) to have his esoteric superstructure for money chopping with Buddha and energy stone support clarified in private philosophy. Asset manager Beck (Heiko Pinkowski) will have explained his “full service”. In addition to investing his clients’ money, he takes care of the fears of the richest with his security service. Because if you have, you have one thing above all: panic about loss. And mistrust, which turns the wealthy into nerve wrecks like the heir Max von Alfeld (Matthias Bundschuh). Because he likes money, but prefers to play the financially naïve cultural connoisseur.

Overall, Sönke Lars Neuwöhner (book) and Martin Eigler (direction and book) develop the emotional connections between increasing money in a coherent manner, even if some of the characters in the managerial and banker milieu are little more than performers. It is different with the top earner Josef Micklitza (Stefan Rudolf), who appears at the police station in pouring rain at night to report a death on the Dortmund harbor area. The man who was shot, the asset manager’s account manager, had allegedly sensitive information about funds that Mehrings Bank had launched and Becks Service had used. Not a particularly original “crime scene” motif. However, some turns of the story are idiosyncratic and worth considering.

Above all, Benjamin Dernbecher’s camera and Jutta Freyer’s set design are convincing. It goes from above to heaven down to hell, and from the confusion of the senses into clear, natural light. And it’s about what trust and mistrust mean for the Dortmund investigator quartet made up of Faber, Bönisch (Anna Schudt), Herzog (Stefanie Reinsperger) and Pawlak (Rick Okon). While searching for Micklitza in hiding in the apartment of the brother and club owner Micki (Sascha Gersak), Pawlak recognizes his missing wife Ella (Anke Retzlaff). Instead of pulling Pawlak off the case, Faber has his colleague shadowed. Bönisch, who annoys a stalking colleague, doesn’t think so, just like Herzog. Disagreement, but investigating in a concentrated manner, one moves towards the solution.

In the sky, in the pseudo-transparent glass offices of the wealth management for the very rich, deceit and appearances reside underground, in the Dortmund nightclub depths of Micki’s basement establishment, where drugs instead of money are supposed to break the boundaries of the self. In an abandoned swimming pool, Pawlak begins to dance intoxicated with reality under forcible drugs, almost like in purgatory. In the end, in the open field, the saved bundle of money only looks pathetic in the hands of an offender. Like paper with diapers. The moral justification of greed is sheer delusion, with the imperfect pragmatism of the Dortmund police officers one arrives at reality and at the goal. Even such a resolution may not be new in the “crime scene”, but Hartmann and Schudt on the one hand, Retzlaff, Gersak and Rudolf on the other side of the law make this “crime scene” worth seeing.

