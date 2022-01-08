SummaryBorussia Dortmund has sensationally taken advantage of the blow from league-leader Bayern Munich. Donyell Malen’s team looked behind for a long time, but completely turned the game in the final phase. It became 2-3.



The German top club reduced the difference with Bayern to six points, but it was not easy. Two goals by Rafael Borré gave the home team a 2-0 lead within 24 minutes. Twenty minutes before the end, substitute Thorgan Hazard did something back at the request of Erling Haaland, after which Jude Bellingham equalized the score with the head in the final phase.

Dortmund took the lead in minute 89. It was Mohammed Dahoud who shot his team to a 2-3 victory. Donyell Malen started in the starting squad for the away team. The striker formed a two-man vanguard with Erling Haaland.

Filip Kostic and Donyell Malen. © AFP



Bayern Munich started the new calendar year with a defeat on Friday evening. The leader went down 1-2 at home against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Bayern have collected 43 points after eighteen rounds, six more than runner-up Dortmund.

SC Freiburg down

Without the coronavirus-infected Dutch goalkeeper Mark Fleks, football club Freiburg has had to relinquish third place in the Bundesliga for the time being. The formation of coach Christian Streich drew 2-2 at home against Arminia Bielefeld.

Halfway through, the home team led 2-0, thanks to goals from Janik Haberer and Jeong Woo-yeong. After the break, things got exciting again with a goal from Masaya Okugawa. Just before the end, Bryan Lasme equalized. Hoffenheim won at home against FC Augsburg (3-1) and passed Freiburg in the ranking. Michael Gregoritsch gave the visitors the lead. For Hoffenheim, Ihlas Bebou then scored twice. David Raum made it 3-1. Jeffrey Gouweleeuw played along with Augsburg.

The 28-year-old Flek was selected for the Orange squad by national coach Louis van Gaal last year. It has not yet come to a debut in the Dutch national football team.

Bryan Lasme (center) celebrates the equalizer on behalf of Bielefeld. © AFP



