Dusseldorf (dpa)

Borussia Dortmund hopes that the “duo”, captain Marco Rios and player Rafael Guerrero, will be able to return to the team in preparation for the decisive confrontation against Eintracht Frankfurt, while the absence of Jadon Sancho and Yousufa Mukoko will continue.

Rios missed the team’s last matches due to a foot problem, while Guerrero missed the last four games due to a muscle problem.

“Things are looking good at this moment,” said Eden Terzic, coach of the team. “The duo are training well so we expect them to be among our options.”

England striker Sancho was absent throughout March due to a muscle tear, but Terzic hopes that things will change in the next seven or ten days.

At the same time, young player Mukoko came back injured from the European Under-21 Championship and could not play, and Terzic said that the medical examinations will determine the length of his absence.

Frankfurt ranks fourth, the last to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, while Dortmund ranks fifth by four points, and desperately wants to qualify for the European Championship, so he must win that match.

“Looking at the table shows that the next match is very important, and we discover after the season if it is a match like the final matches,” Terzic said.