After the break for the national teams, the Bundesliga restarts with a very important and interesting challenge, which intertwines the race for the title of German champion and the fight for a place in the Champions League. Saturday at 18.30 Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig face off: the gialloneri try to stay in the wake of Bayern Munich, six points away from the top; the team coached by Domenico Tedesco is fourth on equal points with Freiburg, with Hoffenheim at -1. Both teams must win: Dortmund in order not to let Bayern escape, Leipzig in order not to risk falling behind their competitors for the Champions League.

The situation – The gap between Bayern Munich and Dortmund had an elastic trend in the last few days: when one of the two won, the other tied. This has been the case in all of the last four Bundesliga rounds, with two draws and two wins overall for both. In the last round, Marco Rose’s boys were stopped on the field of Cologne: 1-1 with an advantage from Marius Wolf and a draw from Sebastian Andersson. Leipzig also come from a draw in the last round: 0-0 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt. Result came after the clear victory 6-1 at Greuther Furth, last in the Bundesliga standings. See also Bergomi plays Inter-Liverpool: "Calha and Salah decide. Here are the weaknesses of the Reds"

Previous – Borussia Dortmund must be careful, also because things did not go in the right direction in the first leg: Leipzig won 2-1 in November thanks to goals from Christopher Nkunku and Yussuf Poulsen, with Marco Reus’ momentary equalizer in between. It was Leipzig’s third victory in its history against the yellow and black club: the balance is completed by seven wins for Borussia and two draws. Dortmund won their last home direct match, 3-2 on 8 May last year. With the same score, Leipzig found their only home win against Borussia in October 2017. But Saturday’s will be a new story: the bookmakers are betting on Rose’s line-up, but above all they believe in the balance between the two teams . It could not be otherwise.

