Berlin (AFP)

German football club Borussia Dortmund announced that it achieved the highest annual revenues in its history, with figures reaching 509.1 million euros last season.

The figure, which does not take into account money generated from player sales, represents a 24 percent increase on the previous season.

Despite a disappointing fifth place in the Bundesliga, Dortmund’s run to the Champions League final, where they lost 2-0 to Real Madrid, was the main reason behind the club’s record income.

Increased television broadcast revenue and merchandise sales also played a factor in the increase.

“This is my 20th annual press conference and it is certainly one of the most satisfying,” said club president Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Actual revenues are likely to be much higher, as Dortmund sold England midfielder Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid for €103m during the reporting period.

Dortmund, the only German club listed on the stock exchange, said it would distribute a dividend of 6 cents per share due to the record results.

Like all German football clubs, Dortmund must comply with the 50+1 rule, which ensures member control and restricts outside investment or ownership.