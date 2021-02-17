He was a myth in 1950s Hollywood, working with the greatest, from Douglas Sirk to Howard Hawks. However, when he visited Madrid to shoot under the command of José Ramón Larraz ‘Rest in Pieces’, a horror film from the Z series, in 1986, nobody knew about it. The press conference that the production company called in a hotel, on the occasion of the start of filming, only brought together six people. The producer changed the hotel’s large room for a corner in a living room, she on a sofa, and we in armchairs around her. Those of us who were in that encounter with a Hollywood myth, we discovered an actress who loves her work, very professional, and warm and close to everyone.

Dorothy Malone (Chicago, January 30, 1925 – Dallas, January 19, 2018) When she was very young, her family moved to Dallas (Texas). There she began working as a model from a very young age, acting at school and then at University Highland Park School. In one of those performances, she was seen by an agent of the RKO company who observed the talent of the young Dorothy and invited her to sign a contract to make a film in the studios of said company. It was then that he played a small role in his first film in 1943: ‘The Falcon and the Co-Eds’. He also worked on ‘Higher & Higher’, musical film that had as main protagonists Frank Sinatra, Michèle Morgan and Jack Haley. Later, at the age of 20, he signed an important contract with Warner Bros.

In those years, Malone played many roles that had to do with low-level films such as series B westerns, despite the fact that the actress had the opportunity to play small roles that were memorable, such as the saleswoman with glasses in a store. rare books, on film ‘The eternal dream’, directed by Howard Hawks (1946) and starring Humphrey Bogart, or as Dean Martin’s crush in the musical comedy ‘Artists and models’, from 1955. In that decade he worked for Richard Quine (‘The house nº 322’, 1954), Don Siegel (‘Private Hell 36’, 1954) or Raoul Waksh (‘Beyond tears’, 1955).

Though she was never your typical hollywood beautyIn 1956, Malone transforms into a platinum blonde and reversed her good-girl image to co-star alongside Rock Hudson, Lauren Bacall, and Robert Stack, all directed by Douglas Sirk, a mythical melodrama. ‘Written on the wind’, for the one who wins the Oscar for best supporting actress. He would return to work under Douglas Sirk at ‘Dull angels’ where she is a young woman who risks her life with her aerial acrobatics with Rock Hudson and Robert Stack. In 1961 he stars, along with Rock Hudson, ‘The last sunset’, by Robert Aldrich, where he played one of his most complex women, since he had to recover his old lover, who flirted with the daughter they both fathered, and who he did not know was his daughter. It was the last great western that Dorothy Malone rode.

Like so many actresses, when his film career began to fade, television came to his aid. Malone became a well-known figure by accepting the lead role in ‘Peyton Place’, ABC television series, from 1964 to 1968 (series known in the Spanish-speaking world as ‘La caldera del diablo’, which took a long time to be seen in Spain for censorship reasons), as well as playing a prominent role in the series ‘Rich man, poor man’.

But television is not everything and Dorothy Malone ends up specializing in films of series B, as in its beginnings: ‘Abduction’ (J. Zito, 1975), ‘Golden Rendez-vous’ (A. Lazarus, 1977),’ Winter Kills ‘(W. Richert’, 1979 or ‘Good luck Miss Wyckoff’ (Marvin J. Chomsky, 1979). And in 1986 she traveled to Madrid called by José Ramón Larraz to work on the horror film ‘Rest in pieces’, film which was nominated for the best special effects, but where Dorothy played a supporting role. In those years she plays supporting roles, but her acting talent is present in characters such as the cameo of the mother convicted of murdering her family in ‘Basic instinct’ (1992) with Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone, after which he retired to Dallas.

Married three times, the actress passed away at the age of 92 on January 19, 2018. She was always a serious and very professional actress to whom He was seldom offered characters to match his talent.