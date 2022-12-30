Few female artists celebrated sexuality as unabashedly as Dorothy Iannone. The American, who died on Monday at the age of 89, created an oeuvre full of genitals and copulating characters. While her paintings, films and texts regularly fell prey to censorship in the sixties, seventies and eighties due to their explicit nature, in the last twenty years of her life Iannone was embraced as a pioneering artist and the museum exhibitions rained together.

Curators and critics have looked at Iannone’s old work with new eyes this millennium. For example to her installation I Was Thinking of You (1975), a man-sized box painted with a naked couple making love against a heavenly backdrop. The woman’s head is a built-in screen with a video: a close-up of Iannone’s head as she masturbates. Tate Modern in London and the Whitney Biennale in New York showed the three-decade-old installation in 2005 and 2006 respectively.

Dorothy Iannone, I Was Thinking Of You1975. The screen shows a video in which the artist filmed himself masturbating.

Photo Dorothy Iannone



In an interview with the art magazine Flash Art Iannone said of her installation six years ago: “I am always embarrassed when I see this film, even when no one is there. I wonder how I managed to make that video, but I’m so glad I did.”

Literature

Dorothy Iannone was born in Boston, studied American literature, and started painting in 1959, without training. She traveled the world with her husband James Upham, a painter and wealthy investor.

In 1960, Iannone made headlines. US Customs had their copy of Henry Millers Tropic of Cancer confiscated, a novel banned because of its obscene character. With help, Iannone fought the seizure all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. With success: from 1964 Miller’s novel no longer had to be sold under the counter, according to some cultural historians a link in the chain that led to the sexual revolution.

For Iannone, her personal life was inextricably linked to her art. In both, she often said, she tried to fight censorship, follow her heart and reject society’s expectations. She did this with somewhat naive, comic-like artwork with a lot of text in it.

How radical she could be became apparent in 1967 when she met the German-Swiss artist Dieter Roth during a trip to Iceland. Madly in love, she decided to leave her husband within a week in order to continue living with Roth. She described him as her muse, he called her his lioness.

Together, Iannone and Roth became prominent members of the Fluxus art movement. He with his chocolate images subject to mold and decay, she with sexually oriented works of art. Long before the British artist Tracey Emin made a name for herself with the artwork in 1995 Everyone I Have Ever Slept With 1963-1995 Iannone already made a work of art in which she recorded which men she had ever made love to.

Genitals

In 1969, Iannone made headlines again. She participated in a group exhibition at the Kunsthalle Bern. Just before the opening, the genitals in her paintings had to be covered. Her ‘muse’ Dieter Roth removed his artworks in protest and the famous director of the Kunsthal, Harald Szeemann, resigned.

Dorothy Iannone, Flora and Fauna1973.

PhotoAnja Elisabeth Witte / Berlinische Galerie



It took a while for the art world to catch up with Dorothy Iannone. But in the end things worked out and Iannone, who lived in Berlin for the last 25 years of her life, was given the first retrospective exhibition in her native country at the New Museum in New York in 2009. The French Fluxus artist Robert Filliou had already seen its significance in 1975. At the time, he described Dorothy Iannone as “a freedom fighter and a vigorous and dedicated artist who pursued no less than human liberation.”

Also read this obituary: Vivienne Westwood: from safety pins to lavish evening dresses

