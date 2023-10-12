Dorothy Hoffner dies: last week she jumped with a parachute

Dorothy Hoffner, the elderly woman from Chicago who became known throughout the world for parachuting from 4,000 meters high just a week ago, has died at the age of 104. “Age is just a number” she declared immediately after the woman, who dreamed of entering the Guinness Book of Records: this, unfortunately, will not be possible as the record certification process has not yet been completed.

The woman had also told of a small unexpected event before the launch: “We were about one and a half meters from the plane when a large gust of wind made us overturn. I think we did a somersault and it was a lot of fun.”

“It’s really a wonderful feeling to feel the earth beneath you – he added – When you feel good, you can do these things. Sometimes you are afraid or afraid to do it, but if it feels good, you do it.”

Once she landed at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa, Illinois, the centenarian was greeted with great applause. “I’m not old, I’m just older” she declared immediately afterwards.