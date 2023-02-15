Ein girl, maybe two years old, in her father’s arms. The black and white illustration in the new Lebensborn book by the Berlin author Dorothee Schmitz-Köster would be quite inconspicuous if the man in the photo wasn’t wearing an SS uniform.

The fifty-year-old is the “Higher SS and Police Leader” Otto Winkelmann, born in 1894, who was involved in the deportation and murder of the Jewish population in Hungary in the last year of the war. The girl in his arms was not his biological daughter, but a foster child whom Winkelmann and his wife had taken from the Lebensborn home “Sonnenwiese” in Kohren-Sahlis, Saxony, in February 1944 and adopted after the end of the war. Later in an interview with the author, the daughter remembers a loving father who did everything for her.

Schmitz-Köster has already dealt with the Lebensborn in earlier books. In 1997 she published an everyday study that focused on the home “Haus Friesland” not far from Bremen. Fifteen years later, a book with nineteen portraits of Lebensborn children (“Lebenslang Lebensborn”) followed. The author also draws on the interviews conducted for this purpose in her book about their producers, which, according to her own statement, arose from “outrage at these men”. Interviews could not (any longer) be conducted with the fathers themselves.

Most of the men came from middle-class families

Schmitz-Köster presents 79 of these “perpetrator fathers” in her book. What they all have in common is that their children were born in homes run by the Lebensborn Association, an SS organization that Heinrich Himmler founded in 1935 with the aim of not only caring for kidnapped children from occupied Europe who conformed to Nazi racial ideas, ” to Germanize”, but also to increase the birth rate of “Aryan” offspring. Possible abortions should be prevented by offering expectant mothers the best birth and care conditions for the first days, months or even years of life by being admitted to the homes.



Dorothee Schmitz-Köster: “Useless Fathers”. About model men, side jumpers and fleeing producers in Lebensborn.

In August 1942, Himmler addressed his men with a “procreation order”, which was primarily intended to compensate for the human losses caused by the war: “It is your duty to ensure as quickly as possible by procreating and giving birth to children of good blood that you do not more last sons are you.” And as early as 1940 he outlined the role of the Lebensborn Association in this task with the “care for all children of good blood produced by SS men during the war […] as well as for expectant mothers […] in all cases of need and distress.”







Himmler had a questionnaire drawn up which, in the style of an expert opinion, evaluates how valuable father, mother and child are for the national community and asks, among other things: “According to the disposition and assessment of the child’s parents and the child, is there a reasonable chance that the child will become a particularly valuable one? Become human in the sense of the selection principle of the Schutzstaffeln?”

As perpetrators, they went into hiding, stood before the courts, sat in camps

The eleven Lebensborn homes in the “Greater German Reich” (the thirteen homes in the occupied countries of Norway, France, Belgium and Luxembourg play no role in the book) functioned as birthplaces for the wives or lovers, primarily of members of the SS, the police, of the Wehrmacht, but also by members of academic professions, higher civil servants, farmers or craftsmen, provided they met the racial-biological admission criteria.







The focus of the volume is the draft of a typology of these Lebensborn fathers based on case studies that the author found from sources in various archives, including the Federal Archives and the Arolsen Archives. Most of the men were in their thirties and came from middle-class families. The author identifies “the good care and the sheltered place for mother and child” as the motive for choosing the Lebensborn home as the place of birth. The rural, natural homes offered protection not only from the bombs that fell on the German cities, but also from the stain of an extramarital affair and an illegitimate child. Because a birth in one of the homes guaranteed anonymity for father and mother. If necessary, even the birth of the children could be kept secret for months by “going underground” with their mothers in the Lebensborn homes.

Because despite the pro-natalist Nazi ideology, society in the “Third Reich” stuck to traditional Christian family and role models. So the illegitimate child was still considered a “disgrace” and a reason for shame. And even under National Socialism, the traditional bourgeois morality remained, according to which a married man could have a mistress and a child with her, as long as this remained secret, the marriage did not suffer from it and the image of an intact, harmonious family did not crack. In any case, the father had to fill the role of the breadwinner, who was usually absent from everyday family life.

Even after the end of the war, most of the Lebensborn fathers stayed away from family life. They went into hiding as perpetrators, stood trial, were imprisoned in camps and prisons. Even if they were later released, only in a few cases did they live with their families. They often became ideologically incorrigible loners with a propensity for addictive behavior.

The examples listed by Schmitz-Köster, in which children never met their fathers, or the cases in which the newborns in Lebensborn homes did not conform to the NS racial ideas, for example because they were born with genetic defects, are particularly depressing to read. They had to leave the Lebensborn homes and were taken to euthanasia institutions.

Dorothee Schmitz-Köster: “Useless Fathers”. About model men, side jumpers and fleeing producers in Lebensborn. Wallstein Verlag, Göttingen 2022. 160 p., ill., hardcover, €24.