At “maischberger. die week ”was a lot of pugnacious in front of the camera. CDU MP Guler and CSU vice party leader Bär clashed.

Berlin At the “maischberger. die woche “-Talk in the first it was hot. The deputy CSU party chairman Dorothee Bär – “Team Söder”, commented Maischberger – and the CDU MP Serap Güler – “Team Laschet” – let the tatters fly.

The Bavarian CSU challenger Markus Söder, who had actually announced himself to be on the show, had previously withdrawn from the talk. He would have “canceled” in the morning, says Sandra Maischberger.

The first word has CDU politician Serap Güler, who is indignant about Söder’s going it alone, “after the presidium and the entire federal board of the CDU have spoken out in favor of Armin Laschet.” Dorothee Bär counters: “We get an incredible amount of support from the parliamentary group” – and by “we” means the Söder fans in the Union. According to Bär, they cannot simply be ignored in the coming and “very, very important fateful choice” and “not just decided in a small back room”.

A sentence that annoys Guler. She railed: “To be honest, as a member of the federal executive board, I find it an affront to dismiss this body as a back room.” The CDU’s federal executive board contained the entire spectrum of the party – from the grassroots to officials. “If that is not the vast majority of the CDU, then I don’t know what it is,” Güler railed sharply.

Dorothee Bär causes astonishment at Maischberger with a comparison of TV ratings

Bear draws the trump card: survey results. Markus Söder is clearly ahead of Armin Laschet. Bär formulates aggressively: “You cannot ignore the will of the electorate!” But Maischberger doesn’t leave it like this: “Surveys are already the will of the voters for you?” The moderator asked and Bär stumbled: “You’re also looking at the quota . “Maischberger raises his eyebrows:” You can’t compare that. “” Surveys are important because the citizens tell whom they want to entrust our land to, “the CSU party vice-president remembers.

Then Bär starts to play poker. In the parliamentary group meeting, a large number of CDU MPs let it through that they were for Söder, she claims. But this statement in relation to the request to speak in the four-hour Bundestag debate does not leave CDU colleague Güler standing: “66 members out of 245,” the politician from North Rhine-Westphalia corrects the presentation, “and they did not all agree.” “SZ” -Journalist Gammelin later clarifies: “Of the 66 MPs who signed up, 44 were for Söder and the rest for Laschet.”

“SZ” journalist considers union dispute to be “great moment of democracy”

Is it actually healthy democracy when there is an argument, or a sign of instability in a party? Maischberger then wants to know from her group of experts. And also asked Dorothee Bär again: “Does it really matter to Markus Söder that he is dismantling a party chairman Armin Laschet with what is currently happening?” Bär counters: “I’m interested in our making it, after 16 years Angela Merkel also to win another federal election. ”“ Does it cost what it wants? ”comments Maischberger as a stepping stone for Güler, who adds:“ I believe that we can have a good election campaign if we come to an agreement quickly, and without that the smaller sister thinks she wants to outdo the bigger one. “

Maischberger expert Anja Kohl then shows that she is clearly exhausted: “It is exhausting to watch a party wear itself down in such a way.” “SZ” -Gammelin sees it more positively: “If 245 MPs discuss for four hours, it is actually a great moment for democracy.” And Wolfram Weimer thinks: “The Union probably needs both: the German shepherd and the lead wolf.” Who is who, he leaves open.

Lauterbach warns of “maischberger. the week “before the triage situation

After the Union Zoff, Lauterbach and Federle are allowed to “argue democratically” again about the question: Sharp lockdown – hop or top? Unsurprisingly, Lauterbach warned urgently: “The emergency brake that we want to decide now will probably not be enough. We are facing a massive third wave! ”In Cologne, it could no longer be guaranteed that every patient would be given optimal care. In two or three weeks the situation would worsen dramatically.

Doctor Federle holds against it – even if she has to admit that her current model experiment in Tübingen with controlled self-tests and freedoms attracts too many people from other regions. This is beneficial to mental health.

Conclusion of the “maischberger” talk

In the show, the scraps flew and the viewers got an idea of ​​what is currently going on behind the scenes at the Union. In terms of content, the program remained thin. Positions were taken here, and in some cases allegations were made. The factual situation was – if at all – only marginally concerned.