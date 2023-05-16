Dorothea Wierer: “That no to nude in Playboy”

Is it true that she refused to pose nude for Playboy? “It’s an old story now, maybe ten years ago. It was a request from Russia: biathlon is popular there”, says Dorothea Wierer in an interview with Corriere della Sera. The star of the Italian biathlon she said no… “I don’t feel so sure of myself. Besides, today the girls who end up in that magazine aren’t completely naked anymore. I should have been, so I refused. serious? I’m not saying that, but I love defending privacy. But if you feel comfortable showing yourself naked, go ahead”.

Dorothea Wierer, the ‘Italian Calamity Jane’

Dorothea Wierer, they call her the Italian Calamity Jane. But do you know the real Calamity Jane? “I know she was the first female gunslinger in the Wild West. But I know little about her: I’ll have to read up on it”, underlines the blue champion at Corsera. In addition to shooting, Calamity enjoyed gambling and drinking whiskey. “Then it’s not for me. However, the Far West is fascinating. I love discovering particular worlds, we in biathlon are in a bubble and we risk everything running out in our reality”.

Dorothea Wierer: “I love wearing stiletto heels”

Dorothea Wierer in stiletto heels. “I use them as soon as I can, I feel like making myself beautiful and feeling like a woman”. An extraordinary career: 4 world gold medals (with 5 silver and 3 bronze), twice winner of the Biathlon World Cup. All you need is the triumph at the Olympics … “Yes, but it’s not easy to win it. And you need luck”. You can try it in 2026 with Milan-Cortina. “I would like to be there, but I would like to have a growing family, a quiet life, not always packing my bags – underlines Dorothea Wierer to Corriere della Sera – But when I see that I’m still winning, I tell myself: take advantage of the moment. THETwo souls live together in me: three years are not many, I will decide after each season”. Is biathlon a psychological marathon? “Yes. If you start and have leg pain, or make a mistake at the first polygon, you know it’s tough to get on the podium. But you mustn’t give up: it’s a lesson for life”.

