The Atlantic storm Dorothea has hit the western Canary Islands this Sunday, where it has left a trail of incidents, none serious, and has led to the suspension of outdoor activities, as well as the teaching activity in some territories for this Mondaysince the maximum alert decreed by the Government of the Canary Islands continues.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has raised its warning level to red by winds in The Ironwhile it remains orange in Tenerife, La Gomera and La Palma.

The incidents have not affected people and have consisted mainly of landslides, falls of trees and light and telephone poles, closure of some roads and occasional power cuts, as well as damage to some parked vehicles, the 112 Emergency Coordination Center has reported.

There have also been incidents at airports, especially in Tenerife North, where delays have been recorded and some detours to Tenerife South, and in El Hierro, where a flight was suspended.

As a precautionary measure, the Tenerife Cabildo has suspended all sporting activities at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López, which forced the postponement of the scheduled match between CD Tenerife and Deportivo de La Coruña, from the Second Division.

Wind and wave warnings in the Canary Islands. Aemet

Furthermore, the Ministry of Education has suspended teaching activity for this Monday, December 16 on the islands of El Hierro, La Gomera and Tenerife, given the risk of the strong winds that accompany the storm Dorothea, as reported by the Ministry of Education.

Strong gusts of wind

The wind gusts have reached a maximum speed of 126 kilometers per hour in Arure, in La Gomera, and on the same island.and they have measured 121 kilometers per hour in Agulo, according to Aemet records.





Above the 100 kilometers per hour There have been gusts of wind in Puntagorda (La Palma), La Dehesa (El Hierro) and Sabinosa (El Hierro) and 90 kilometers per hour have been exceeded in Valverde (El Hierro), Alto de Igualero (La Gomera), Dama ( La Gomera) and La Victoria (Tenerife).

The winds, which blow from the southeast, have raised temperatures in the archipelago, where 31.1 degrees have been reached in Tazacorte (La Palma). There has also been stormy activity and rain with 15 liters per square meter in the Cañadas del Teide (Tenerife) and Vega de San Mateo (Gran Canaria). Likewise, the Government of the Canary Islands remains alert for coastal phenomena throughout the archipelago.

The alert remains in place in El Hierro, La Gomera and Tenerife

The Government of the Canary Islands maintains for the moment the maximum alert situation due to wind on the islands of El Hierro, La Gomera and in the northern and western areas of Tenerife, given the probability of very strong and locally hurricane gusts of wind that could reach 120 km/h.

In the case of the island of Tenerifethe maximum alert affects the municipalities of La Laguna, Tegueste, Tacoronte, El Sauzal, La Matanza de Acentejo, La Victoria de Acentejo, Santa Úrsula, La Orotava, Los Realejos, San Juan de La Rambla, La Guancha, Icod de los wines, Garachico, El Tanque, Los Silos, Buenavista del Norte, Santiago del Teide, Guía de Isora and Adeje.

Furthermore, it maintains the wind alert situation in La Palma and in Tenerife in the eastern and southern municipalities (Arona, Vilaflor, San Miguel de Abona, Granadilla de Abona, Arico, Fasnia, Güímar, Arafo, Candelaria, El Rosario and Santa Cruz de Tenerife); as well as the pre-alert situation for the same phenomenon in Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote.