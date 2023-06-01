The Dornier 228 has a checkered history. Until 2021, it was built in Bavaria with interruptions and variable success. Now the production of the versatile turboprop is starting up again.

She Dornier Do 228 was something of a Swiss army knife among turboprop aircraft for decades. Robust, versatile, capable of short take-offs and landings, and also suitable for unpaved runways. Can also be used as an airliner, freighter, surveillance aircraft or dropping machine for parachutists. The twin-engine machine is now being rebuilt by the European-American company General Atomics Aero Tec GmbH in Oberpfaffenhofen near Munich.

The Swiss previous owner Ruag International has been producing the Do 228 NG since 2009 in a quantity of only around a dozen examples. The Do-228 aircraft production division was sold by Ruag to General Atomics Aero Tec in 2021. This is now starting the production of the machine again, as a next-generation version 228 NGX in Oberpfaffenhofen.