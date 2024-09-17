Who is Kelly Brittany

A new marketing manager to give wings to MotoGP made in Liberty Media. Dorna today announced the arrival of Kelly Brittany as Managing Director of Global Marketing. KellyBrittany comes from a long experience in Red Bull where he was head of communications for both Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Technology. She will be operational from 2025, will work in the Dorna headquarters in Madrid and will report directly to Dan Rossomondo. Below are the words of Kelly Brittany and Carmelo Ezpeleta.

KellyBrittany: “MotoGP is one of the most prestigious championships in world sport and I am thrilled to be working to bring as many people as possible to the sport. Our aim is to amplify what makes MotoGP unique on a global scale to unlock growth for the brand, including through MotoGP’s presence in the media, cultural spaces and demographics the sport has yet to reach. There is already a strong foundation in place in terms of fan engagement, social media and strong working relationships with teams and promoters. Our mission is to build on this foundation and break down barriers to engagement and growth. The sport’s ecosystem has grown exponentially, with so many access points for both new and established fans, whether it be through content, a proliferation of social channels, merchandise and brand partnerships. Working to maximise this for MotoGP is a truly exciting prospect and it is a privilege to be part of this outstanding team to lead the next chapter of growth and success for the championship.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta: “We are delighted to welcome Kelly to MotoGP. Marketing and promotion is our number one focus area to put current and future fans at the heart of everything we do, and we know that creating this new role and hiring a talent like Kelly will be a huge asset. MotoGP is a global property with a fan base of 500 million, but we want more. The diversity of our audience will only be rewarded if we build our team to reflect different experiences, backgrounds and skillsets in our mission to expand this incredible sport. Kelly is a great asset to us, with a proven track record, and brings great skills to our brand. Having gotten to know her throughout this process, we know that she will not only bring professional excellence and experience, but will also be a fantastic person to work with to make MotoGP a household name everywhere.”