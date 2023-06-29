The subtext of Ezpeleta

In 2024 Pedro Acosta will make his MotoGP debut riding a KTM – it is not yet clear whether with the official team or the satellite one – e Marc Marquez will still stay in Honda, at least until the natural expiry of the contract that binds him to the Japanese house. This is the implicit subtext that can be deduced from the words spoken by Dorna’s Chief Sporting Officer Carlos Ezpeleta, which ruled out any possibility in the short term of seeing an increase in the number of bikes on the starting grid. This seemed to be the only chance to allow KTM to put the eight-time world champion at home, increasingly dissatisfied with the situation he is experiencing with HRC.

No more bikes

Interviewed by podcast Total costson Catalunya Radiothe son of Carmelo Ezpeleta clarified without possibility of interpretation that the intention of the leaders of the premier class is to keep the current number of bikes on the track and indeed, if possible, to reduce it by two units in the near future. “It is not expected that there will be more than 22 bikes next year. Actually, for us, the ideal number is 20 – explained Carlos Ezpeleta – as far as I know, we will have the pleasure of having Pedro (Acosta) in MotoGP, but then there will be talks between Pedro and his team and the manufacturer. Will Marquez stay at Honda? You say these. But I think Marc still has a year on his contract. To date, what you say is correct”.

Marquez crisis

The difficulties that the #93 is facing, increasingly in crisis with his RC213V and not present at the start of Sunday’s race in five of the eight Grands Prix held this year, do not however leave the Spanish management of the premier class indifferent. Finding a fast and competitive Marquez is an interest of the entire MotoGP. “From the outside it’s clear that Marc hasn’t dropped in level. He started the year with a bit of bad luck due to the accident in Portugal, but with all the desire and with an absolute competitiveness in his personal performances. I think Marc is still at his usual level”said Ezpeleta Jr.

Ducati domain

This is also why Dorna is pushing hard for fare so that Honda and Yamaha can benefit from aid and concessions for which – according to the results of the track – they would not yet be entitled. For the moment, in the meantime, the World Championship has to ‘come to terms’ with the domain of Ducati. In this sense, Ezpeleta admitted that the presence at the top of so many different teams linked to the same brand had never been seen until now. But the sporting director of the MotoGP believes that “the gap with other brands is not huge“. The public is also responding well to the new features introduced: “The season has been a success so far, which has also been reproduced in terms of television audience. The new format works. Saturday is now a fun day and we like it. There are always things to improve, but we are very satisfied“, he concluded.