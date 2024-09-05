Dorna, the promoter of the World Championship, has secured the rights to MotoGP, Superbike and all the World Championships which it now manages for the next 35 years.

“Dorna Sports, the rights holder of MotoGP, and the Fédération Internationale (FIM) have announced the extension of their long-term agreement, which secures the promotional rights of all FIM World Championships managed by Dorna until 2060,” explains an official statement.

“The continuation of this successful partnership provides unprecedented value, continuity and opportunity for MotoGP in a rapidly evolving global sporting landscape,” the statement reads.

“Dorna first secured the promotional rights to the FIM Grand Prix World Championship in 1992. Together, the partnership has expanded the success and popularity of the sport for fans around the world and continues to do so, with MotoGP enjoying an impressive global growth trajectory in recent seasons,” the statement reads.

“Working in tandem with the Teams’ Association (IRTA) and the Manufacturers’ Association (MSMA), the partnership between the FIM and Dorna is the foundation of an enviable ecosystem within MotoGP, built on an unparalleled level of consensus that puts the sport first.”

In particular, the FIM World Championships considered under this agreement include the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship since 2015, the FIM Enel MotoE World Championship since 2019, the FIM JuniorGP World Championship since 2019 and the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship since 2023.

The new headquarters of the federation

The contract between the FIM and Dorna has been signed and is in force until 2043, but under the presidency of Jorge Viegas, the Federation has begun the construction of a new headquarters in Switzerland, and the extension of the current agreement will mean a financial injection that will allow this fabulous work to be undertaken.

“This is an incredibly important moment, providing long-term clarity and certainty in relation to the pinnacle of the sport of motorcycling,” Viegas explained in the release.

“This is not only important for everyone directly involved in MotoGP, but also for the motorcycling community at large. On behalf of the FIM, I would like to express my sincere thanks for the work carried out by Dorna Sports since 1992 and I look forward with great confidence to joining our efforts to ensure the continued growth and success of MotoGP for many years to come.”

“Having managed to reach a long-term agreement of this kind adds incredible value to MotoGP,” added Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna.