Atlético Nacional lost last Sunday against Independiente Medellín 2-1. However, the confrontation between the forward Dorlán Pabón and the referee Wilmar Roldan It took the spotlight and opened a controversy in Colombian Professional Football.

Without hesitation for a single second, the experienced referee, who had just called the game Argentina vs Uruguay In the tie, he showed the red card to the Atlético Nacional forward in the 23rd minute of the first half.

It all originated from a penalty that the judge called in favor of the DIM thanks to the VAR. Dorlan began talking to his teammates, apparently referring to the central referee, who would have heard everything.

Moment of Dorlan Pabón’s expulsion.

At first, the footballer’s words were not known exactly, the club explained that he said to him: “Mr. Roldán, with Nacional it is always the same”claiming that he never says it to the judge, but rather to his colleagues, and that it is not a sufficient phrase for an expulsion.

However, this Tuesday EL TIEMPO learned from excellent sources that the experienced gunner tells his teammates: “Leave him, he’s screwed”referring to Wílmar Roldán, who was a few meters away and decided to expel him in the Antioquian classic.

In fact, Jefferson Duque, a colleague of Pabón in Nationalappears surprised by the decision and in the video of the transmission it is read on his lips: “But he didn’t tell you anything.”

After showing the red, lThe Nacional players surrounded the referee to protest and defend Pabón, who handed over the captain’s band and left the field of play.

Although Wílmar Roldán’s report in his notebook is not officially known, The insult “Leave him, he’s screwed” would have been reported to the Dimayor Disciplinary Committee.

According to the bulletin published by the governing body of Colombian football, Dorlan Pabón must serve three dates of sanction for the red card he saw against Medellín, so he will miss the two games against América de Cali and the classic against DIM on the date 5. He will return for the last game of the B home run against Millonarios. In addition, the purslane captain must pay a fine of 3,480,000 Colombian pesos.

“Being guilty of using rude and obscene offensive language against the match official,” Dimayor explained in its resolution.