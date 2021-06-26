After almost 8 years in total of his two stages in Rayados de Monterrey, the player Dorlan Pabón He left the institution of La Pandilla. According to the first reports, he himself would have requested his departure from the club, this with the sole intention of trying new things. After the news, two teams immediately raised their hands to get their services.
With information from Carlos Arturo Arango, the next destination of the Colombian striker would be outside of Mexico, since America from Cali Y National Athletic they fight for his signing. The reports indicate that the most advanced set with the negotiations is that of Cali, this because it would enter the negotiation for the footballer Duván Vergara.
“Dorlan Pabon He would be the replacement for Duván Vergara who will go to @Rayados, Dorlan arrives as part of the business, in the next few hours he would arrive in Cali to sign a contract with @AmericadeCali @ZonaLibreDeHumo. ”, The journalist wrote on his social networks.
Dorlan Pabón and Yeison Guzmán about to sign with Atlético Nacional
That is how Dorlan Pabón He is nowhere from leaving the Mexican football league, where he lived his best moments in his career as a professional soccer player. It was in 2013 when the attacker arrived to sign with Rayados. His good performance caused him to go out to demonstrate his talent to the Old Continent, although it did not go as he had expected. His return to Mexico occurred in 2014 and in total, he played 299 games, scoring 88 goals and 82 assists.
