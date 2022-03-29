Dorlan Pabón is one of the best players in the recent history of Monterrey. The Colombian soccer player played 299 duels with the Rayados shirt, scored 88 goals, served 82 assists and won a Liga MX title and two Concacaf Champions League titles with this squad. The talented player from Medellín returned to Atlético Nacional in mid-2021 after completing his cycle with the Monterrey team.
The 34-year-old attacker continues to show that what is well learned is never forgotten. Despite his seniority, Pabón is still a sharp player, with class and a devilish punch. This was made clear this Monday, March 28, in his participation in the duel between Atlético Nacional and Independiente de Santa Fe. Pabón opened the scoring for the match against Los Cardenales.
The former Rayados de Monterrey player was present on the board just at minute 5 of the match. And how he managed to score. The Colombian soccer player took the ball, advanced a few meters and, faced with no scoring, decided to take a long-distance shot with the hallmark of the house: powerful and placed. The shot was so good that goalkeeper Leandro Castellanos could hardly react.
José Ortiz Cortés tied the match three minutes later, but Andrés Andrade, another old acquaintance of Mexican soccer, made it 2-1 in the 18th minute. With this result, Atlético Nacional remains in first place in the Colombian first division.
