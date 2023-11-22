National Athletic faces this Thursday Millionaires in the second leg of the Colombia Cup final, after the 1-1 draw in the first leg.

One of the players who is ready for the match is the attacker Dorlan Pabonwhich comes from living a nightmare in the classic against Medellín.

At the weekend the striker was sent off by the centre-back Wilmar Roldanfor having spoken to him with insults.

EL TIEMPO learned from excellent sources that the experienced gunner told his companions: “Leave him, leave him: he’s screwed,” referring to Wílmar Roldán, who was a few meters away.

Without hesitation for a single second, the referee, who had just whistled the Argentina vs. match. Uruguay in the tie, showed the red card to the Atlético Nacional forward in the 23rd minute of the first half.

This newspaper learned from a source in Atlético Nacional that the club is studying the option of reinstating the sanction to see if the three dates that the captain of the purslane team received can be reduced.

Dorlan responded.

Moment of Dorlan Pabón’s expulsion.

Pabón tried to evade the issue of his expulsion, in a press conference prior to the Colombia Cup final.

“What happened in the classic, I’ll leave that there. What happened happened; It was something that stays there. Now I’m thinking about my group, about this important game like tomorrow (Thursday),” Dorlan said.

However, in his words he seems to recognize his mistake due to the red card that Wilmar Roldán showed him.

“That teaches you that you have to think more about your teammates, about yourself, because inside… (you are) heated, whatever. But it is logical that it was not for greater things,” he concluded.

