Dorlan Pabón puts Nacional in trouble: severity of injury revealed

National Athletic gets ready for what will be the following dates of the BetPlay League, taking advantage of the fact that this weekend there will be no action, since the duel against Águilas Doradas was postponed at the disposal of the authorities.

During the previous weeks, the great absentee from training sessions and games has been dorlan pabongiven the physical discomfort that he has recently presented.

The news about the attacker is not the best, as he is one of the best players on the squad and decisive, given the lack of a goal he suffered during the first half of the championship.

Dorlan Pabón, striker for Atlético Nacional.

According to information from Caracol Radio’s El Vbar, Dorlan Pabón suffered an injury to his twin, for which he would be off the field for three to four weeks, depending on his recovery process. In that sense, he would miss the first leg against Racing, for the round of 16 of the Libertadores.

However, confirmation is awaited by the club, which until Thursday night had not communicated the situation of the attacker.

Nacional drew 1-1 in their visit to Once Caldas in the first matchday of the League, over the weekend. In that match, Pabón started and played 90 minutes. But he was speculated to have an injury that did not allow him to train this week alongside his teammates.

