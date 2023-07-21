Dorlan Pabón puts Nacional in trouble: severity of injury revealed

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Dorlan Pabon.
Dorlan Pabon.
The player is a key piece of the scheme of the purslane box.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
R F
National Athletic gets ready for what will be the following dates of the BetPlay League, taking advantage of the fact that this weekend there will be no action, since the duel against Águilas Doradas was postponed at the disposal of the authorities.
During the previous weeks, the great absentee from training sessions and games has been dorlan pabongiven the physical discomfort that he has recently presented.
The news about the attacker is not the best, as he is one of the best players on the squad and decisive, given the lack of a goal he suffered during the first half of the championship.
According to information from Caracol Radio’s El Vbar, Dorlan Pabón suffered an injury to his twin, for which he would be off the field for three to four weeks, depending on his recovery process. In that sense, he would miss the first leg against Racing, for the round of 16 of the Libertadores.
However, confirmation is awaited by the club, which until Thursday night had not communicated the situation of the attacker.
Nacional drew 1-1 in their visit to Once Caldas in the first matchday of the League, over the weekend. In that match, Pabón started and played 90 minutes. But he was speculated to have an injury that did not allow him to train this week alongside his teammates.
FOOTBALL REDACTION
More sports news
R F
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Dorlan #Pabón #puts #Nacional #trouble #severity #injury #revealed
Leave a Reply