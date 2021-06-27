Jose Elgueta

After more than seven years wearing the blue and white shirt, in addition to becoming the fourth top scorer in club history with 88 goals the Colombian Dorlan Mauricio Pabon stop being Scratched.

The element itself asked to terminate his contract, that he will not be paid the last year that he has left in the club to be able to leave free to Atlético Nacional. In this way, the 33-year-old player will leave the preseason in the next few days to collect his things in Monterrey and return to his native country.

In the player’s environment, they assured that being close to his children, in addition to the relationship he had today with the fans themselves, was an important factor for him to terminate his contract with La Pandilla.

Assisting leader in recent years with more than 80 passes to goal, champion of absolutely everything in Mexican soccer, that’s how Dorlan Mauricio de La Pandilla goes.

The number eight number conquered glory in the 2015 Clausura by becoming the scoring champion with 10 touchdowns. In addition, he was champion in the 2019 Apertura in the League, twice he won the MX Cup in the 2017 Apertura and in 2019. While in that same year he got the one that shines the most against Tigres.

He always responded to the requests of the different technicians he had, first as a center forward, then as a winger for any of the bands. He scored or assisted in finals, standing out among other things in the duel against Liverpool where a ball was taken from him at the angle that could change the history of that game in the Qatar World Cup.

A true historical, talented and respected by a large part of the fans is the one who leaves Monterrey. Not at its best, but definitely also without being viewed in the same way by its technicians.

