Dorlan Pabón had shown total effectiveness when it came to taking penalties with Atlético Nacional since he returned to the team, in mid-2021. He had kicked six and converted them all.

However, the green attacker missed his team’s first charge on Saturday in the tiebreaker against Millonarios. Although the batch was balanced later, when Jader Valencia threw the first of the blues, Alberto Gamero’s team was crowned champion of the League.

The defeat left consequences in Nacional, especially after an alleged discussion between several of the team’s references, including Pabón, and coach Paulo Autuori before the end of the 90 regulatory minutes. DT was going to order some changes and the players prevented it.

The moment when Jhon Duque and Jarlan Barrera, ready to enter, talk to Yerson Candelo, who covers his mouth, and then both argue with Autuori and stop the change. Strategy to burn time or lack of authority? #Video @AlfonsoH pic.twitter.com/b0IRRO1Wfs — Javier Contreras 🎙 (@jcontrerasa) June 25, 2023

“This confusion you have to ask other people, it was not mine because it was clear what we were going to do. I cannot speak because I am not responsible,” said Autuori.

The Brazilian coach left out of the squad for the match against Patronato, in the Copa Libertadores, eight of the 11 starters for the match against Millonarios in El Campín, including Pabón.

Dorlan Pabón broke his silence on social networks

Dorlan Pabón reappeared in networks after the defeat of Nacional in the final of the League. Photo: Instagram: @dpabon8

The 35-year-old attacker reappeared on social networks this Monday and, without touching on the subject of the discussion with the coach, referred to the painful green defeat in the 2023-I League final.

With a photograph of him in action at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, Pabón vented after what happened on Saturday at El Campíb.

“Soccer has left me more defeats than victories, but even so, I have gotten up to continue looking for great things. The road continues,” Pabón said in a story on his Instagram account.

Pabón was one of the most outstanding players in Nacional’s campaign this semester in the League: he played 20 games, in which he contributed six goals and three assists.

He has also had an outstanding performance in the Copa Libertadores, of which he is the second goalscorer of the tournament, behind Paulinho, from Atlético Mineiro. He has six goals in four appearances, a figure that will not be able to increase this Tuesday, when Nacional closes the group stage against Patronato in Medellín, in search of first place in the group.

SPORTS

More sports news