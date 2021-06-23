Atlético Nacional intends to shake up the transfer market in Colombian professional soccer, to be the protagonists once again and return to the path of triumphs where it should always be. In the first instance, the name of the central defender Felipe Aguilar, who has already done tests with the team, would be the first announced signing, but important names are expected, such as the one already reviewed on this page by Alexander Mejía.
Dorlan Mauricio Pabón, would return to the club of his loves, where he left in 2012 for international football, exactly to Parma of Italy that paid 5.2 Million USD for the agile forward. Nine years later, he returns to the green house leaving marks and titles, especially in Rayados de Monterrey where he is considered one of his references.
Rumors on social networks indicated that there was great interest from the player and the player himself, but the problem was his high salary since the Colombian media is impossible to match what a player earns in Mexican soccer, but everything seems to indicate that Rayados would be willing to assume 70% of the player’s salary, as reported in the program El Gran Combo del Deporte on the Radio Munera station.
News and rumors of transfers in Atlético Nacional
The new process led by Alejandro Restrepo has begun and today is the fourth day of training at the Guarne sports headquarters.
The talented Antioquia midfielder, Yeison Guzmán would be purslane’s next signing after failing to reach an agreement with Junior from Barranquilla, a team that had already reached an agreement with Envigado to acquire 50% of the player’s pass. Guzmán, 23, would have rejected the tempting offer of the shark team, due to his desire to wear the shirt of the team of which he is a fan, Atlético Nacional.
Guzmán’s decision caused discomfort in Barranquilla, especially from Junior’s fans.
