Brazil is beginning to prepare for its return to qualifying, where the first few rounds have been to forget. For the first time in history, the five-time world champion lost three consecutive matches in the qualifiers and today is right on the threshold of directly entering the 2026 World Cup in North America: it is sixth, with seven points.

Share Dorival Junior Photo:EFE

This will be the debut of the new coach, Dorival Junior, in the qualifying round, after the departure of Fernando Dinz. The former Sao Paulo coach already managed in the Copa América, where they were eliminated in the quarter-finals after losing to Uruguay in a penalty shoot-out.

The big news on the list of 23 players called up for the games against Ecuador on September 6 in Curitiba and Paraguay four days later in Asunción is the young Palmeiras winger Estevao, aged 17.

Estevao, who has already been sold to English side Chelsea, is not the only newcomer on the list. Botafogo striker Luiz Henrique, 23, has also been called up.

“They have shown us some very good things. I think they deserve their call-ups,” Dorival Júnior said of Estevao and Luiz Henrique at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro. “I think a mix (of youth and experience) is necessary,” he added.

The commitment to youth is completed by Endrick, 18 years old, formerly of Palmeiras and already integrated into Real Madrid since July.

Endrick Photo:EFE Share

Three players from the local championship, midfielders André (Fluminense) and Gerson (Flamengo) and forward Pedro (Flamengo), are also new to the list with respect to the call-up for the Copa América.

“For a reform process, it is necessary to maintain it. The structure remains, but it is natural (…) to complement it,” said the coach.

Regarding the pressure for the position in the table, Dorival Junior said: ““I trust that all this will be reversed later on. God willing, at the end of the year (the classification) will be different. I am working towards it,” he said.

Brazil squad for games against Ecuador and Paraguay

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool-ING), Bento (Al-Nassr, ARA), Ederson (M.City, ING).

Defenses: Danilo (Juventus-ITA), Yan Couto (Borussia Dortmund, ALE), Guilherme Arana (Atlético Mineiro), Wendell (Porto-Por), Beraldo (PSG-FRA), Militao (Real Madrid-ESP), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal- ING), Maquinhos (PSG-FRA).

Midfielders: André (Fluminense), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle-ING), Gerson (Flamengo), Joao Gomes (Wolverhampton-ING), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham-ING).

Forwards: Estevao (Palmeiras), Endrick (Real Madrid-ESP), Luiz Henrique (Botafogo), Pedro (Flamengo), Savinho (M.City-ING), Rodrygo (Real Madrid-ESP) and Vinícius Junior (Real Madrid-ESP).

