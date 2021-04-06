Dorita Orbegoso revealed on the show Women in command that the father of her child contracted the Brazilian variant of the COVID-19.

She maintained the following: “Thank God, my son and I have not been infected until today, and we hope to be healthy.” Likewise, he stressed that it is very important to eat and lead a healthy life, as well as to use the mask correctly.

His couple, Pablo Donayre, He had the symptoms of the disease: “He had a fever, vomiting, dehydration and lost 10 to 12 kilos,” he said. He was also hospitalized, but managed to recover.

“They have given him 20 days of recovery, he is taking some medicines. Not only is it the virus, you are also attacked by anxiety, despair, stress, you start crying … It is difficult to have someone in your family infected, “said Orbegoso.

In his last post on Instagram he thanked for his health and that of his son; She comments: “Thank you, my God, for allowing us one more day of life, because in the midst of everything I am blessed to be alive and with reasons to continue fighting for it. Thank you for the health of my baby and because we never lack bread to put in our mouths ”.

Dorita Orbegoso

Dorita Orbegoso, latest news

