Dorita Orbegoso, throughout her artistic career, has been part of various TV shows, some of the most remembered are ‘Reloaded with laughter’, ‘Welcome the afternoon’ and ‘Jirón del humo’. For this reason, she is one of the most popular figures in Peruvian entertainment and she is usually invited to various programs as a panelist and more. However, in a recent interview, she revealed that her dream was never to get on TV and she told what she really wanted to do.

What was Dorita Orbegoso’s dream?

Although many met her on television shows, Dorita Orbegoso never imagined that she would end up working and belonging to the entertainment industry. Just as she told it to Carlos Vilchez In her program, the model always wanted to develop as a businesswoman; However, her life would have other plans for her.

“One of the things they don’t know about me is that I never wanted to get into television, I lived in Pisco and my mind was on finishing a degree, I always liked cooking or fashion. I have had a juice store and now I have a clothing brand, it is a dream that I have not yet fulfilled, I would like to present a (clothing) collection on a catwalk. I always thought about having my own business, but never on TV“, he said.

How did Dorita Orbegoso get started in the artistic world?

Although, many years ago, Dorita Orbegoso never showed interest in the artistic medium, the model says that she was Miss Pisco when she was only 15 years old, in addition, that she always liked to wear makeup and, as she herself said, being well produced. . At that time, the now businesswoman, she saw that there were many girls who liked to go to the castings for the program ‘La movida de los Saturdays’, by Janet Barboza, but she was clear that she was not going to make a living from that.

“Due to life circumstances, after my mother died, I started dancing (I work), I met this orchestra from Chincha that gave me the opportunity to work for a month and we performed at the Ica Harvest. That day, at the Ica Harvest, Nilver Huarac presented the show ‘Las movidas de Janet Barboza’ (…) There I met him and he told me to be able to enter the program, but after it finished, I was left in the dark and I started as shampoo promoter (…) Then, he told me that he was going to launch the group Alma Bella and I was there“he added.



