Dorita Orbegoso, artist and dancer who participated in programs such as “La super movida” and “Recargados de risa”, has a legal dispute with the father of her youngest child for custody of it, and is obviously experiencing difficult situations. The figure of programs such as “La super movida” and “Recargados de risa” has revealed that her ex-partner, Pablo Donayre, wants full possession of her little one, for which she has initiated a legal process.

Pablo Donayre, ex-partner of Dorita Orbegoso, denounced her for possession. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram

“Unfortunately, the father of my son is making a lot of progress with the process. He could not say that it is because of contacts or relationships (that he may have), but it also comes because of an acquisitive issue, since a lawyer costs you. It seems to me an out of place issue (that he asks for exclusive possession) because he is a person who cannot have it, he is a person who works and has several businesses, “revealed the former vedette, who previously pointed out that her ex-boyfriend” is a danger ” for your son.

“My son does not lead a bad life”

On the other hand, she has mentioned that her ex-partner could argue that she would not have the capacity to have custody of the minor. “I do not consider myself a bad mother, I am not a drunk person, my son is not malnourished or leading a bad life.”

The artist has also expressed her sadness over this situation. “I have no head to think about fear. I’m not going to deny that I’ve cried, until now I’m getting sensitive because I’m never going to imagine that they’re going to take my son away from me. I will fight to the end”, she declared to the Trome newspaper.

Dorita reveals that her ex-partner verbally assaulted her

The television figure also revealed details about the psychological abuse she suffered from Pablo Donayre and assured that he constantly insulted her. “(Pablo is) a person who insults you being the mother of his son,” she said.

Pablo Donayre demands tenure, despite complaints

Dorita Orbegoso referred to the lawsuit filed by her ex-partner, Pablo Donayre. Photo: ATV capture

The ex-husband of Dorita Orbegoso, Pablo Donayre, previously denounced for physical and psychological violence, sent a letter a few weeks ago to the show program “Magaly TV la firma” where he points out his “reasons” for the ex-dancer not to have guardianship of her son , including “working in nightclubs”. “I would try the work that she does and that causes her to be absent from the child’s side for a long time,” the text states.