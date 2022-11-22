Dorismar 47 years old, did what many already expected, it is about having posed with a transparent dress of fruits and flowers with which he proved that I was not wearing anything at the bottom causing reactions of all kinds from their fans.

It was a complete photo session where Dorismar posed too sensually, at her true whim and makes it clear that she is still one of the best models with a unique body with which she leaves nothing to the imagination, much less with this publication.

“That man who is in your life does not know how lucky he is to have you in his life, waking up every morning by your side for 3 things”, “You and I lying down doing delicious things, think about it sweetheart”, “aooo you are incredible and perfect beauty”, “Good Night beautiful!, sleep with the Little Angels… kisses”, write the social networks.

For those who don’t know, the Argentine model has become one of the most popular not only on social networks, but on OnlyFans where she has very good content, especially when she collaborates with other girls from the show business.

But that’s not all, since Dorismar has very good ideas, that is, she not only lets herself be seen as God brought her into the world, because on occasions she has taken some photos disguised as movie characters, but she gives them a sexy touch.

Another thing that fans of this statuesque woman love is that she also tells erotic stories where she tells the best stories.