The artist Doris Salcedo, during the assembly of the work ‘Palimpsesto’, in the Palacio de Cristal in Madrid, in September 2017. Jaime Villanueva

When in December 2018 the space Fragments, Iván Duque, president of Colombia, did not attend. Its author, Doris Salcedo, described it as “countermonument “ a work in which he had melted 37 tons of weapons delivered by the FARC, originating from the conflict that ravaged the country for more than 50 years. With the arsenal of killing Salcedo designed the floor. Fragments It thus became a cry in favor of dialogue, a forum to debate in the present and in the future how to mend Colombia’s wounds. Quite the opposite of what Duque defends as an option: the denial of the peace process.

Last Sunday, May 9, the president stepped on that symbolic ground for the first time. And to Doris Salcedo it seemed neither more nor less than a sacrilege. “It was very serious. And it has not been given the importance that this fact deserves ”, assures the Colombian artist to EL PAÍS. “We live a situation of extreme violence in our cities with more than 200 disappeared, 50 murdered, a strategy of shame against the population based on the abuse and rape of women. Coercion is total and contains all the elements of a state led by authoritarian rulers, ”says Salcedo.

Duque is the image of a weak man who needs to clothe himself with strength to impress what has always bothered them the most: art, journalism and women.

At least that is, according to the artist, the image that Duque wishes to project: “You only had to see how he appeared in Cali, in the midst of the crisis, with his military aviator jacket. It is the image of a weak man who needs to clothe himself with strength to impress what has always bothered them the most: art, journalism and women ”.

Meeting of Iván Duque with the Church on May 9. In the background you can see the work of the Belgian artist Francis Al ses covered. Presidency of the Republic

Salcedo confesses that he was surprised by the fact that Duque, in this context, decided to use for his own benefit Fragments: “They already sullied him. I don’t think he will do it again because returning would imply that he once accepted what the work means: the consequence of a pain suffered by years of conflict and a cry for peace that he himself denies ”. Fragments It was commissioned by the previous president, Juan Manuel Santos, who received the Nobel Peace Prize for encouraging the process that ended the conflict with the guerrillas.

More information

When Iván Duque came to power in August 2018, everything changed for the culture, in Salcedo’s opinion. “The narrative of peace was replaced by that of the orange economy. The ministry of our area was disfigured and degraded to a simple instrument of said program, the flag of the Government. The idea is to silence art and instead impose commercial ventures in agreement with state repression ”, affirms the creator.

“The contempt is continuous,” he says. As such, she qualifies the fact that Iván Duque and the members of his Government did not communicate to the advisory committee, neither to her nor to Francis Alÿs, the Belgian artist currently exhibiting there, the intention of using the space to hold a meeting with religious representatives . “They wanted to deal with the crisis we are experiencing with like-minded groups and they completely contravened all safety regulations for the works of art on display. The use of a space that has an enormous symbolic charge to carry out an inane event there denotes the contempt that the Government feels for art and freedom of thought ”, denounces the sculptor.

‘Fragmentos’, Doris Salcedo’s “countermonument” made with molten metal from FARC weapons, in the center of Bogotá Camilo Rozo

Salcedo is very angry and also belligerent: “It is time to recognize that fascist whiff, that patriarchal and authoritarian program that is consistent with his gaze.” Consequently, he fears a black future regarding culture: “Revenges will come, they will reduce budgets with the excuse that the pandemic forces them to do so. This is just the beginning, but the people have rebelled. We are in this great strike, this protest, in large part, because the peace accords were destroyed. We return to that scandal in which they use the public force for what is good for them. We have seen assassination tanks, violent images, testimonies of forced women and the terrible thing is that all this is normalizing ”, he says.

The warning signs are obvious to her and go back to recognizable times, memories and aesthetics: “The genealogy of these acts is clear since Mussolini started them, they are just the same, they just take over. Everything is united. And in the case of Duque even more, he needs that projection because he is and feels weak, hence his deliberate ambiguity also comes from, under a sometimes friendly appearance, a pretended voice with a conciliatory tone tries to confuse public opinion, but in the trace of his intentions hides intolerable things ”.

She wants to make it visible. “It is my obligation as an artist to raise my voice. Not only about what happens in Colombia, but also globally with respect to this type of person, who are like the Orbán in Hungary, the Salvini in Italy, Trump in the United States and Vox in Spain. In Latin America we also suffer from them and hence the discontent not only in Colombia, but also in Chile or Ecuador. What was a symptom has exploded ”.