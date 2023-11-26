Doris: “This is how artificial intelligence entered the banking system”

Banca Mediolanum, through the “Build your future” initiative, proposes an innovative path to raise savers’ awareness of the importance of protecting themselves from unforeseen events, outlining a picture of our tomorrow in a context of profound economic and social changes. A key element of this initiative is the central role of protection as a primary form of savings, as underlined by Massimo Doris, CEO of Banca Mediolanum, in an interview with La Nazione. The objective is to make people active protagonists of their own lives and the world around them, considering protection as a fundamental element. “We cannot eliminate obstacles in life, but protecting ourselves means being able to limit their effects”, says Doris, highlighting the need for new awareness and different strategies to face future challenges.



In particular, the focus shifts to the importance of personalized wealth consultancy, based on individual, financial, insurance and social security needs. Banca Mediolanum has consolidated its model, responding to customer needs for over 40 years, and places the customer at the center of its corporate philosophy. Artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on the banking sector emerge among the central themes of the conference. Doris highlights how AI has become a powerful tool for financial advisors, enabling the analysis and management of huge amounts of complex data. This technological advancement improves the customer experience and allows you to profile needs more precisely.

However, Doris emphasizes that artificial intelligence is an opportunity and a tool for consultants, but it cannot replace the human relationship. Personal interaction, the ability to understand the customer’s emotions and needs remain irreplaceable elements in the context of saving. Regarding the state of health of the Italian banking system, Doris underlines that the rise in rates has contributed to raising the interest margin. Although Italian banks have strengthened capital requirements in recent years, the economic situation presents challenges, with a slowdown due to the maneuvers of central banks. However, Doris expresses optimism about the prospect of a decline in interest rates in the second half of 2024, helping to mitigateand the current difficulties for families and businesses.

