Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The AFC denied issuing any new classification related to the Champions League, pointing out that the new classification will be issued at the end of the “2021 edition”, which starts with the group tournament system for the group stage next April. Sources indicated that the numbers for the Arab Gulf League solutions are in the arrangement. The eleventh continental level, just approximate numbers after removing the eye points and the summer of the “2016 edition”.

According to the sources, the classification is according to the abolition of the 2016 points, and the calculation of the league points in 2017, 2018 and 2019, in addition to the points that are collected during participation in the “2021 edition” that starts next April, and the overall evaluation is issued in the league classification, so that the AFC Champions League seats are distributed. For the “2023 edition”, because the 2021 and 2022 tournaments were decided with the announcement of the classification of the year 2019, and at that time, “Dorina” came in seventh in continental and fourth in the West.

According to the expected changes on the points, our clubs participating in the new version of the Champions League need to achieve an achievement that will bring them back to the “front”, due to the modest results in the last 4 years, and specifically since the “leader” for the “2016 edition”, where our clubs did not provide an intercession for them, Besides canceling the classification for the year 2020, due to the circumstances of the Corona pandemic that led to some clubs not participating, and others affected and their early exit from the tournament, the AFC decided to cancel the classification for this year.

It is expected that Sharjah and Al-Ahly youth will represent us in the group stage, while Al-Ain and Al-Wehdah will play in the “preliminary” stage. Early exit will not be an option for our clubs, if they want to preserve their current number of seats in the “2023 edition”, as according to the index. Ranking, before the start of the 2021 edition, we may face the risk of falling back to the ninth or tenth continental ranking, which may lead to the loss of one or two seats from our clubs, and not only that, with the possibility of obtaining a seat in the AFC Cup.

Our site currently in the seventh rank faces great challenges, which used to witness our league having 61.87 points, and after removing our points in 2016, we have 43.87 points left, and we must add the largest number of points to it, to continue in an advanced position, and preserve our chances, where we need not to decrease Points with the 2021 Champions League Final, for at least 60 points, which requires our clubs to reach the quarter-finals, and at least one club reaches the semi-final.