Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

The “ADNOC Professional League” comes among the “top ten” lists of leagues around the world, specifically the ninth place, with regard to the stability of the coaches, and their continuity in their work during the 2022-2023 season, according to the statistics of the International Center for Sports Monitoring.

Despite the departure of a large number of coaches at the end of the season, “Dorina” proved maturity in dealing with coaches, and proceeding according to the plan set for the season, before comprehensive accounting at its end, which made 5 teams out of 14 clubs change coach during the season, according to Statistics, with a rate of only 35.7%, as the most stable Arab.

And while the Indian League came in first place, with only one coach changed, and the Australian and Maltese second, “3 coaches,” the top ten numbers included prominent international leagues, as the Italian League ranked eighth with 53%, with 7 clubs changing their coaches out of 20.

In terms of making the most technical changes during the current season, the Bosnian league came in first place by changing 11 out of 12 coaches, with a rate of 91.7%, amid a prominent presence of Arab leagues in the “top 10” list, and the Algerian and Tunisian leagues came fifth in the world by changing 13 out of 16 coaches. This season, with a rate of 81.3%, and the ninth Egyptian league in the world, with the change of 14 coaches. The season started out of 18 clubs, with a rate of 77.8%.

Contrary to tradition, the English Premier League changed coaches the most among the five major European leagues, with 11 out of 20 clubs, or 55%.