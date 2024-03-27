“In oncology, AstraZeneca is strongly committed to clinical research and has 106 studies under its belt in Italy. It is a commitment that embraces various therapeutic areas (tumors of the urogenital, gynecological, breast, lung, gastrointestinal tract and in the hematology). Our goal in the fight against cancer is to try to accelerate therapeutic innovations and access to new precision drugs that have a specific target and are given to patients deemed eligible.” Thus at Adnkronos Salute Alessandra Dorigo, Head of Oncology AstraZeneca Italia, today during a round table on the Ovarian Cancer Commitment (Occ), promoted in Rome by AstraZeneca together with the European Society of Gynecological Oncology (Esgo) and the European Network of Gynecological cancer advocacy groups (Engage).

“Speaking of ovarian cancer – adds Dorigo – today we are here in Rome on the occasion of this important event which establishes the alliance between all the Italian stakeholders who want to commit themselves to the fight against ovarian cancer, so we are very happy to have activated this initiative with politicians, patient associations, institutions, clinicians, whose common objective is to increase awareness of ovarian cancer”.

“Every 2 minutes a woman around the age of 49 falls ill with ovarian cancer – underlines Dorigo – so we want to raise public awareness, especially the world of women, to talk about this pathology and do prevention through the information campaign ' Do you have 2 minutes?'. Once this tumor has been diagnosed, it is necessary to accompany the woman on her treatment journey.”