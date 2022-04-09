The advice of the PSDB’s pre-candidate for the Planalto, João Doria, recovered a 2018 video by Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) in which the former toucan criticizes a second round between PT and Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The fact happens shortly after the PSB has made official the appointment of the ex-governor to compose a presidential ticket alongside ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

In the video, sent to a whatsapp group, Alckmin, who at the time was in the electoral race as a PSDB candidate for the presidency, declares: “I want to deny a fake news that is circulating saying that the PSDB could, in the second round, support PT. That does not exist. we are against the PT, we are against Bolsonaro, we think that Brazil only loses with these radicalisms”.

Godfather of Doria in the toucan nest, Alckmin, who was in the party for 33 years, left the PSDB amid disagreements with the businessman. Now, the former toucan has the path paved to be vice president on the ticket of his former opponent, former president Lula.

The video is also being used by Bolsonaro supporters who criticize the alliance between former rivals. Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) even republished the video – signaling its date – criticizing Lula and Alckmin.

