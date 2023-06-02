With 11 awards and 30 official selections at festivals in Europe, the United States and Latin America, La Pampa, a Peruvian film by Dorian Fernández-Morris, will have its theatrical release on June 29.

The plot introduces us to Reina (luz pinedo), who manages to flee from her captors, who had subjected her since she was a child in a sexual exploitation camp, and receives the help of Pedro (Fernando Bacilio), a fugitive from justice. with them act Mayella Lloclla and Oscar Carrillo.

“I think my film, because of the subject it addresses, generates a conversation around a very sensitive topicwhich —I think— is not talked about, which is kept under the table”, says the Peruvian director and screenwriter who has titles such as Secreto Matusita, Disappear, and General Cemetery 1 and 2.

“The biggest challenge was looking for a great geographical location in the Peruvian jungle, because we were very clear that, due to everything that happens around all these illegal activities in Madre de Dios, we could not take a production of 60 people there and shoot scenes. with 100 or 150 extras. That would not have been possible. In the end, we shot in the surroundings of Pucallpa, and I think that the art team, which has even been recognized in two festivals already, has been able to perfectly recreate the so-called brothels, as they are called, and all the locations of the characters , allowing us to record shots-sequences that last up to five minutes”.

— Human trafficking is a social and dramatic issue that nobody seems to want to see.

— I think that it is somewhat the attitude that has been had with the jungle in general since Lima. A subject that has been postponed, because there is an almost disintegrated perception of distance from Peru, and I believe that this disinterest has been what has prevailed for many years towards the Amazon, but we have to understand that, if we look at Peru from the satellite, it is 72 % green. Peru is an Amazon country, and we do not have an Amazon identity. There is a feeling of postponement, of lack of interest in addressing one of the themes of the film, such as human trafficking, which is the biggest cancer, socially, that the country and the Amazon jungle have.

— Negligence that also comes from their own authorities.

— Clearly there is also that feeling of abandonment, a feeling of “well, if I don’t have anything to manage with, I don’t do anything and I don’t worry about self-management”. It is a kind of lethargy that is condemning the peoples of the Amazon for many years, except for a few. We cannot generalize; There are clearly some sparks of progress in cities like Iquitos or Pucallpa, and so much so that we have received the embrace of the business community and public entities that said I am interested in making films here.

— One critic said that you were entering a more thoughtful and complex cinema.

— I think it is probable, and also a consequence of already having told several stories and a feeling of with which stories I can commit myself from this place of visibility that cinema has.

