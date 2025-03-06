Dorian claims “more girls on stage” during his meeting with partners and partners in the editorial of eldiario.es,

“No one teaches us to live, nobody teaches us to die,” says Dorian in What I remember from youone of the songs of his latest work, Impossible future (2024). And about life and death have spoken Marc Gili and Belly Hernández, two of the four components of the group, in the meeting with members and partners of Eldiario.es held on Wednesday in the newspaper’s writing. “It is important that, as a society and as individuals, we assume that everything has its cycle and that things begin and end,” said Marc Gili. “For the development of capitalism and the system that surrounds us, they invite us to reject the idea of ​​death and change it for fireworks,” he said.

The group, composed of Marc Gili (composer and lyricist), Belly Hernández (piano and composer), Bart Sanz (bass) and Lisandro Montes (keyperist, guitarist and also composer), and originally from Barcelona, ​​has presented his seventh studio album, Impossible future. Created from the duel of the rupture and sadness generated by the difficulty of certain stages, the album is “a forward impulse that helps you overcome pain.” This has been explained by Gili and Hernández in a moderate encounter by the editor of Gender, Ana Requena Aguilar. “The album talks about all the futures that could have been and who, for something unexpected, are truncated,” said Belly Hernández, “but all the songs have hope and the conclusion is positive.”

One of the most important events in the process of composition of Impossible future It is the rupture after 15 years being a couple between Marc Gili and Belly Hernández. In his encounter in the writing of Eldiario.es, both have claimed “a society that builds people instead of characters.” “For having had a sentimental failure you have not failed as a person, simply that process is over and has nothing wrong,” Gili said. “There is a lot of urgency to stop being wrong or overwhelmed. It seems that there is no space to live these processes, “he added,” as if they bother or generate discomfort, which ends up making it more difficult. ” Belly Hernández has affirmed that we have to “embrace those feelings [enfado, ira, rencor] Because they are very human. ”





The public, who was excited about Dorian from the beginning, and even applauded before Gili Oa Hernández had given time to speak, was captivated with the performance of Something specialone of the songs performed during the match. The song, turned into a hymn of the break between the two artists, states that “it is human to feel ugly things, but you have to work the best you can to take you from those feelings beautiful things.” Marc Gili has told that the issue “marks the tone” of Impossible future and “invites you to keep the good feelings” that the person with whom you have broken “has left you in your heart.”

Although Dorian’s two members have recognized that they had a bad time for their romantic separation, because “most of the bands do not survive the rupture of two of its members,” they have pointed out that they put “more head than heart” and consider a success to have alive the group. They have set an example to Amaral, who has recently visited the writing and that has also survived a love break, and they have thanked that their classmates will not judge and support them. For them, “forgiveness and thank you are the two pillars that make us people”, and have alleged that they have very established the band the importance of apologizing and accepting them.

Although his previous work, Ritual (2022), is much more political, for Dorian “every album is a photograph” of his “vital moment” and responds to his “needs of the moment”: “The subject Crystal ceilings Talk about bisexuality but it is actually an anti -vullying song, or Tornadoabout gentrification ”. Belly Hernández has stated that there must be “more girls on stage” and that, although “there is awareness”, “on the part of the promoters there is no commitment.” The artist alleges that it costs a lot to consider women at festivals and that we are in “a world where the bands have mainly been masculine due to a matter of lack of references”, since “it has traditionally been a place copied of boys making music.”





“No one is going through their heads telling men that they will not be able to go on tour to have children,” said the singer, exposing the double standard that continues in the music industry. Marc Gili, on the other hand, has said that “Belly cost it years to stop being ‘the band of the band that touches the keyboard’, when she is a composer and is one of the band’s pillars.” “Many times I have been asked if I was the representative, the manager, the girl of the promo …”, added Belly Hernández.

One of the partners has taken advantage of the meeting to ask for advice for those emerging groups, something that Marc Gili responded recommending to develop “a singularity.” “If you are going to look for a hole in the music scene and you contribute more of the same, it will be very complicated,” said the artist. “The culture of talent show He has done a lot of damage: it is a broken toy factory and two of each edition triumph. The idea that success can be achieved quickly and that is an anomaly has been established. The art world demands a lot of vocation, a lot of perseverance, knowing how to learn from your mistakes, ”he said.

Another partners has referred to A complete strangermovie “that is not to give it an Oscar but that is not bad,” which has caused the laugh of public, to ask them if they have demanded that they always touch the same songs. Belly Hernández, however, is clear: “You have to be fine and you also have to place new material. They are the old people of the future. ” Geli has added that “you have to put it if you trust him.”

Pepe, who has been impressed with the writing and has even photographed the views of the Gran Vía from one of the windows, has confessed to this newspaper that knew the group and that the meeting “has been great.” Magdalena, meanwhile, has recognized that he did not know him and that he had had a great time. Concha and Luis, also partners, have been the last to leave the writing for Dorian to sign two albums, including a limited edition of The underground city (2009). They have thanked the experience and have declared that “newspapers are needed desperately.”

