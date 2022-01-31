The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), said this Sunday, 30, that the election campaign will be “hard and dirty” and that people need to take a stand. “The election campaign will be tough and dirty, with intimidation from both extremist camps. It would be a nightmare to have to choose Lula or (Jair) Bolsonaro up front. It is necessary to end the hate speech and intolerance of the last three years”, he said during a live promoted by the Parlatório group. “In today’s Brazil, you can’t be exempt, if you don’t declare your positions. If we are afraid to exercise our right to make our choice, in the face of the threat that Brazil faces, who will defend democracy?”, he added.

Doria also stated that, this year, people should not vote for the party, but “for the candidate”. He also highlighted that the population will be activated for the election only in August, with the election time.

third way

The toucan cited as examples of possible names for the third way Sérgio Moro (Podemos), Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) and Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship). “The third way will be very important for Brazil, I dare call it the best way when it materializes. I live, Vieira, Pacheco, Simone, none of them have a personal project. We cannot carry out an individualistic exercise, even in the name of a party or group of parties.”

Doria also reinforced that he will put into practice, at the national level, the destatizing policy that has been adopted in São Paulo. “The government of São Paulo is destabilizing, we will reach 15 auctions, we have already held 12. São Paulo is Brazil, it is the mirror of the country, it embraces everyone.”

The toucan stressed that it is necessary to make the necessary changes without unnecessary ruptures. “Our portfolio will make a difference in the campaign, who will have the condition and experience to govern? It takes nerves of steel, work, conviction and even faith, there can be no anxiety.”

Vaccination

Doria reported that 27% of children aged 5 to 11 years have already been vaccinated in the State of São Paulo. “We hope that by February 10th we will have 100% of the child population with the first dose.”

He also stated that the success of childhood vaccination in São Paulo happens even in the face of the “anti-vaccination” policy of the federal government and the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga. “We have a minister who is anti-vaccine,” said the governor.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

