Former governor of SP says that internal differences within the PSDB “have been overcome” and reinforces “union” against polarization

Former Governor of São Paulo João Doria (PSDB) thanked this Friday (22.Apr.2022) the letter sent by the former governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), supporting his pre-candidacy for the Presidency.

In a note, the pre-candidate evaluated Leite’s letter as “Gesture of Greatness” and recognition of the results of the party’s primaries – in which Doria won.

Here’s the intact (29 KB).

The former governor also stated that finally “have been overcome” all internal differences in the party and said that, with Leite, he will build a candidacy “strong” from the democratic center, together with the MDB, União Brasil and Cidadania.

Doria reinforced the “unity” against political polarization. The speech is in reference to the dispute between the former president Squid (EN) and the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the 2 candidates with the most voting intentions for the 2022 elections, as shown by the PowerDate in the last poll, from 10th to 12th of April.

The toucan occupies the 4th place, with 3% of the voting intentions.

The research was done by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from April 10 to 12, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 322 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-00368/2022.

LETTER FROM EDUARDO LEITE

In a letter released this Friday (22.Apr.2022), Leite said he supported Doria’s candidacy for the presidency. According to him, his resignation from the Gaucho government was to show the country what had been done in his administration and to put himself as a non-partisan option to lead a similar project for the country.

According to him, the next elections will be the most important in the country’s recent history. And that, for that reason, the union between the two is relevant.

“Doria and I need each other to be stronger and united to face the most important campaign in the country’s recent history, regardless of the place he and I are occupying in the election period”he said.