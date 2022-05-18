The toucan pre-candidate commented on the matter on Twitter; party wing defends withdrawal of its own candidacy

The pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the PSDB, João Doria said this Wednesday (May 18, 2022) that “The time is for dialogue”. The statement was given in twitter one day after the acronym had decided to postpone the announcement of the single candidate of the 3rd way.

“The time is for dialogue. The political construction project must prioritize Brazil and the Brazilian people”says.

PSDB, MDB and Cidadania intended to announce on Tuesday (May 17) the single candidate for the 3rd copy. The proposal was supported by the groups of the federal deputy Aécio Neves (PSDB-MG) and Doria.

In the PSDB, there is a consensus that internal differences must be resolved before any decision is taken.

There is pressure among the toucans for the former governor of São Paulo to give up the pre-candidacy for president.

Hours earlier, Doria published in twitter a message about “dialogue path” for Brazil: “Brazil needs a way of dialogue, of reason, of concern for Brazilians. Brazil has a way!”