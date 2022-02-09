In an interview given to Rádio Eldorado this Wednesday (9), the governor of São Paulo João Doria (PSDB) said that the state will offer the fourth dose of the vaccine against covid-19 regardless of the recommendation of the Ministry of Health.

“Advancing in the second dose, we can advance in the booster dose, the fourth dose, following an order of age group”, he announced.

He has not yet given a forecast of when the second booster dose will be started for the general population.

