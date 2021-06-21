The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), stated this Monday (June 21, 2021) that it will not be a candidate for reelection in 2022. In an interview with Young pan, the toucan informed that the lieutenant governor Rodrigo Garcia he will be the PSDB candidate for the government of São Paulo next year.

Doria also launched himself as a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the party. PSDB previews for the position are scheduled for November 21.

“I will not be a candidate for reelection here in the State of São Paulo. The candidate here is called Rodrigo Garcia, our deputy governor, to run for the elections […]. I am a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, or rather, a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic“, said the governor.

Rodrigo Garcia left the DEM in early May and migrated to the PSDB. His trip to the party was articulated by the current governor to ensure that the acronym has a candidate for the most important position in the state.

Since 1994, only toucans are elected to command the richest and most populous unit in the Federation. Doria’s move took the perspective of governing São Paulo from the DEM and angered the president of the acronym, ACM Neto.

Doria’s chances

On June 15, the PSDB’s National Executive defined the rules for the party’s caucuses. The approved proposal establishes that the votes of affiliates will have a lower weight than those with a political mandate.

The model represents a defeat for Governor João Doria. He wanted all party members to have equal weight in the vote. His idea was that the affiliates had 50% weight and the agents the other 50%.

Research PowerDate released by power360 on June 9 shows that the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and the former president squid (PT) continue in a technical tie for the 1st round of the 2022 elections. The current commander of Planalto scores 33% in the survey, against 31% for the PT.

Governor João Doria continues to perform poorly in polls and has only 3% of voting intentions.

