Former São Paulo governor João Doria (PSDB) said this Sunday, 10, that he prefers to be in a party that has space to hear different opinions than to live in a party that has an “owner”, in allusion to the internal disputes that divided the support of the toucans between his name and that of former Rio Grande do Sul governor Eduardo Leite for the presidential race. In a message to the other names that articulate a single candidacy around the “third way”, Doria preached consensus between the acronyms, but indicated that he should not give up being the candidate chosen by the group.

“The PSDB, being a democratic party, which has no owner, has its exercise of those who agree and those who do not agree. I prefer to live in a party like that than in a party that has an owner”, he said on Saturday at the Brazil Conference, in Boston (USA), an event supported by Harvard and MIT universities. Held annually, the conference has a partnership with the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, which covers the debates.

Before leaving the governorship, Doria tried to abandon his pre-candidacy as a “political strategy” so that the party president, Bruno Araújo, would have to publicly demonstrate in support of his name, in opposition to that of Leite.

Harvard professor Marcia Castro, who mediated the debate, Harvard professor Hussein Kalout, former deputy planning minister Francisco Gaetani, ID_BR founder Luana Génot and Harvard graduate student Estela Franca participated in the meeting.

Asked by Kalout how he intended to consolidate an eventual candidacy in the midst of a fracture in the PSDB, Doria said he was “becoming an expert in breaking with these traditions and these political analyzes in the face of a party that has its value”.

The former governor rescued the 2016 toucans for mayor of São Paulo, and 2018, for governor of the state, in which, according to him, he ran as the least prestigious name in the dispute.

Doria also rejected that the division in the party could make his candidacy unfeasible, presented by the PSDB to the group of parties of the so-called “third way” that articulate a single candidacy for the Planalto.

He defended the search for consensus with the MDB and União Brasil. “Let’s move on now in the search for consensus with the MDB, I watched the good presentation made by Senator Simone Tebet, and also with the participation of União Brasil, a party that should have its candidate, which has not yet been announced. This same good democratic exercise, dialogue, understanding, humility, thinking about Brazil, not thinking about the candidate and the party.”

