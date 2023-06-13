Former governor of SP shared a photo with João Agripino da Costa Doria Neto, publicist and former federal deputy who died in 2000

Former Governor of Sao Paulo Joao Doria paid tribute to his father, publicist and former federal deputy João Agripino da Costa Doria Neto, in a publication published on Monday (12.jun.2023). In 1948, the patriarch of the family developed a commercial program that created the commemoration of Valentine’s Day in Brazil, on June 12th. The motivations for choosing the date were two: to increase retail sales in the country and because it is 1 day before the celebration of Santo Antônio, a religious figure of the Catholic Church known as “holy matchmaker”, on June 13. The son of the publicist and former federal deputy shared a family photo in your social networks and wrote: “The most important thing today: choose a gift, write a beautiful card and give your beloved, wife or girlfriend a kiss.”