Former governor of São Paulo dances with PT governor of Rio Grande do Norte at the opening of the 23rd Lide Business Forum

The former governor of Sao Paulo John Doria danced on the night of this Thursday (15.Aug.2024) with Fatima Bezerra (PT), governor of Rio Grande do Norte, at a show that preceded the opening of the 23rd Lide Business Forum, at the Fairmont Hotel, in Rio.

Doria called Bezerra and others to the stage while singer-songwriter Toni Garrido sang “Palco,” a song by Gilberto Gil and Milton Nascimento. Garrido did a pocket show, a performance with a few songs, after an interview on stage during the dinner that preceded the forum.

Watch (6s):

Doria was governor for the PSDB from 2019 to 2022. He left the party at the end of the year.

The forum will be attended by 10 governors from 6 parties and 2 vice-governors from 2 other parties, as well as businesspeople. Bezerra is one of the participants. Read more here the complete schedule (PDF – 5 MB).

The journalist traveled at the invitation of the 23rd Lide Business Forum