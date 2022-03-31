The governor of São Paulo João Doria announced this Thursday afternoon (31) that he will run for the presidency. Winner of his party’s primaries, Doria is the official candidate of the PSDB, but he even considered withdrawing from the dispute. However, the politician rethought his decision and accepted to continue in the presidential election race.

During her speech that she would maintain her candidacy for the presidency, Doria recalled her family’s trajectory in public life. He said he likes challenges and is prepared to face difficulties. He also spoke about the latest challenges faced by the Brazilian economy, the impact of the pandemic and that the country was taken by denialism, attacks on the press, freedom, rights and threats to the lives of my children and wife. And he also attacked President Jair Bolsonaro when talking about the vaccine against Covid-19 and that he brought the vaccine even in the face of denialism of the federal government. He also took stock of his little more than three years at the helm of the São Paulo government.

The president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo, sent this Thursday (31) a letter to the main Tucano leaders to defend the Doria candidacy and the previous elections, in which the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, was defeated. Doria has criticized in recent weeks what his allies have called an attempted coup against his candidacy.

