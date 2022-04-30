The PSDB presidential candidate criticized the government and highlighted the increase in inflation and aggressions to the environment

Former governor of São Paulo and presidential candidate for the PSDB, João Doria called the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) of “trouble maker”. The statement was given to journalists this Friday (29.Apr.2022) on a visit to Belém, Pará.

“Brazil needs a problem solver, not a problem creator. What we have today at the moment, in the country, is a troublemaker”said Doria.

The pre-candidate criticized Bolsonaro’s administration and highlighted the increase in inflation, aggression to the environment and the invasion of indigenous territories.

Doria also mentioned the government’s relationship with the other Powers and with the press. “Democracy should not be intimidated”declared.

The former governor of São Paulo once again stated that the 2022 elections will be the “shorter” and “dirtier” of the story.

According to the latest survey PowerDate –held between April 24 and 26, 2022–, Doria is 4th in voting intentions, losing to the former president Squid (EN); for Bolsonaro; and for the pre-candidate for the presidency by the PDT Ciro Gomes.

However, the toucan stated that the polls of voting intentions should start to change from August and that there will be a “break” in the duality between Lula and Bolsonaro – so far, the 2 favorites for the 2022 elections.

“Changes happen with great intensity in electoral campaigns”added Doria.