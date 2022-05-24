Tucano says he did not join the PSDB and suggests continuity of his political action

Former Governor of São Paulo João Doria (PSDB) said on Monday (May 23, 2022) that it does not rule out running for public office in these or the next elections.

When asked if he could be a candidate in 2022 or in 2026, Doria said it was too hasty to speak. “Neither. Calm. Time for serenity and reflection”, spoke to CNN.

Earlier, the former governor yielded to the will of toucan leaders and announced the withdrawal of his candidacy for the presidency of the Republic. Now, the acronym must support a single candidate of the so-called 3rd way.

In the speech for withdrawing the candidacy, Doria did not mention the name of Simone Tebet (MDB), pre-candidate listed to be the head of the 3rd copy. I just said that “PSDB will know how to make the best decision in its positioning for this year’s elections”.

The politician stated that he left the dispute “with the same greatness” of feelings that entered politics, and that is why he did not join the PSDB.