Former governor said in 2019 that the PT member would receive the same treatment as other prisoners if he were transferred to SP

Former governor of São Paulo João Doria (no party) apologized last Friday (September 22, 2023) for a provocation to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) while the PT member was in prison, in August 2019. At the time governor of São Paulo, the politician said that Lula would be treated “like all other prisoners” if he was transferred to a prison in Tremembé (SP). He also stated that the PT member had never worked in his life.

“It was an inappropriate statement. I have no problem acknowledging that. In fact, I have no problem recognizing my flaws, my mistakes, on the contrary, I understand that it helps me to be a better person. I know how to apologize, recognize when I make a mistake”, Doria said to the podcast Flow News.

Out of the PSDB since 2022, Doria stated that “I could never confront justice” and said he has no problem admitting he made a mistake.

“The court ordered that he be kept within the prison system and that was an inappropriate statement for which I even apologize, and I repeat, I have no problem in recognizing this”, completed.

Remember the case

In August 2019, the Court had authorized Lula’s transfer to São Paulo. He had been imprisoned in the Federal Police prison in Curitiba (PR) since April 2018. Allies of the PT member expressed concern about the transfer, as the State was governed by Doria, at the time in the PSDB, a party that had been Lula’s opponent for years.

Doria made a post on her Twitter profile in response to the PT president, Gleisi Hoffmannwho said that the PT member’s life would be at risk under the toucan’s management.

“Rest assured, he will be treated like all other inmates, according to the law. In fact, your partner Lula, if he wishes, will have the opportunity to do something he has never done in his life: work”replied the then governor.

Lula and São Paulo

Despite having had a political career in São Paulo, Lula had and continues to have difficulties in dialoguing with those who governed (or govern, in the case of the current administration) the State and also in aligning his discourse with the São Paulo voter.

In 2022, during the campaign for the Presidency, Lula used a joking tone to offend the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), calling him “capiau from the interior of São Paulo”. He was criticized for his treatment of São Paulo residents “with disdain and prejudice”.

“He [Bolsonaro] He didn’t buy it because he didn’t believe in the vaccine at first, Mouse. He made fun of the pandemic, he joked. It’s stupidity from someone who is a little ignorant and that’s what he really is. That rough look of his, like a capiau from the interior of São Paulo”, said Lula.

The State, which was always governed by tucanos until 2022, delivered only 44.76% of the valid votes to Lula in the last elections.